Talks with US on Ukraine produce slow but steady progress — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Negotiations with the United States on a settlement in Ukraine are progressing slowly but steadily, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"In the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement, I mean in talks with the US, we see slow but steady progress," she said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat noted that negotiations between Washington and Moscow are accompanied by "extremely harmful and even malicious attempts by a group of countries, primarily Western European ones, to torpedo and derail all diplomatic progress."

"In our dialogue with the US administration, we consistently urge our colleagues to actively counter this destructive process," Zakharova stressed.

She also added that Russia is "ready to continue working within the framework defined at the highest level in Anchorage."

Alaska summit

The summit at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska, took place in mid-August. Talks between the Russian and US leaders lasted about three hours in various formats, including a one-on-one conversation in the US president’s limousine en route to the main venue and three-on-three talks involving presidential aides and foreign ministers.