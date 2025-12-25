Gas supplies to China to exceed contractual volumes by almost 800 mcm in 2025 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply China with nearly 800 million cubic meters of gas in excess of its contractual obligations by the end of 2025, the holding's CEO, Alexey Miller, announced at a meeting summing up the preliminary results for the year.

"By the end of 2025, we have not only reached the gas supply plateau for China - 38 billion cubic meters of gas. Most importantly, by the end of the year, we will supply China with nearly 800 million cubic meters more than our contractual obligations," he said.

Miller also expressed confidence that Gazprom will annually supply China with volumes in excess of its contractual obligations. Furthermore, to ensure gas supplies to future consumers in eastern Russia, Gazprom is developing its resource base, he said.