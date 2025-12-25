Venezuela grateful to Russia for support in defending its sovereignty — foreign minister

CARACAS, December 26. /TASS/. Venezuela expresses its gratitude to Russia for its support in defending sovereignty and preserving a zone of peace in the Caribbean, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto stated.

"On behalf of [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro, we also express our sincere gratitude to the Russian government for its valuable support of President Maduro’s efforts in defending the sovereignty and interests of the Venezuelan people in the face of threats and military, illegal actions by the US administration in the Caribbean," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gil highly appreciated Russia’ "steadfast support" in preserving a zone of peace in the Caribbean, as well as its contribution to the economic, political and social stability of the region.

On December 25, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing that Russia strongly condemns US attempts to destabilize the situation around Venezuela. The Russian diplomat reiterated Moscow’s support for "the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country" and stressed that "Latin America and the Caribbean should remain a zone of peace, as it was proclaimed in 2014.".