China ready to strengthen international arms control system — embassy in US

WASHINGTON, December 26. /TASS/. China is interested in working together with other countries to strengthen and develop the international arms control system, in which the United Nations plays a leading role, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, told TASS.

"China is willing to work with all peace-loving countries to advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization, consolidate and develop the international arms control system with the United Nations at its core, and jointly build a community of shared future for mankind," Liu Pengyu emphasized. He made this comment in response to an assertion contained in a recently published Pentagon report on the development of the Chinese army, which claimed that Beijing has not demonstrated readiness for comprehensive discussions on arms control.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible nuclear-weapon state, China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons, maintained a defensive nuclear strategy, kept its nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security, and abided by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing," the diplomat added. "The white paper 'China's Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in the New Era', released last month, is a concrete measure taken by China to actively implement the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative," he emphasized.

In November, Xinhua reported that The white paper 'China's Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in the New Era' was published by the Chinese state council. As noted in a fragment of the document published by the agency, the document was issued with the aim of comprehensively explaining the policies and practices implemented by China in the field of arms control, as well as its position regarding security governance in areas such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian criticized reports from the US Department of War, asserting that they deliberately distort China's defense strategy and serve as tools to sow discord in China's relations with third countries.

