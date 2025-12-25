Fire area in Temryuk port reach 4,000 sq m

KRASNODAR, December 25. /TASS/. The fire area of tanks with oil products after the drone attack increased to 4,000 square meters, the operations center of the Krasnodar Region told reporters.

"The fire area in the Temryuk Port increased to 4,000 sq m. Two tanks with oil products are on fire. A fire train arrived since morning to help with emergency response. Ninety-nine people and twenty-six vehicles are involved in total," the center said.

Ingress of oil products to the bay was prevented, the center noted. "Ingress of petroleum products into the Temryuk Bay area was prevented," it added.