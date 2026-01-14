MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian courts have convicted over 370 Ukrainian servicemen who invaded the Kursk Region in August 2024, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told TASS in an interview.

"The Investigative Committee has concluded the probe of 279 criminal cases regarding 413 individuals implicated in these heinous actions. A total of 371 Ukrainian servicemen have already received court rulings," he said.

According to Bastrykin, the investigation established that the Ukrainian armed formations had invaded the Kursk Region in 2024 to carry out terrorist attacks, intimidate civilians, and destroy civilian infrastructure.