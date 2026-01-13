Trump says ‘too many’ protesters killed in Iran

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he thinks that "too many" demonstrators have been killed in Iran.

Commenting on reports about casualties during the protests in Iran, he said that he doesn’t have verified information about this. "Nobody’s been able to give me an accurate number. <…> I’ve heard numbers much lower and I’ve heard numbers much higher," he told reporters, commenting on Western media reports about of thousands of those killed during the protests.

"We’ll be knowing. We’re probably going to find out over the next day. I think it’s a lot. It’s too many, whatever," he added.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump said earlier that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.