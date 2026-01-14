Iran could see internet services resumed in two weeks — report

TEHRAN, January 14. /TASS/. Internet access in Iran could be restored within two weeks, the Fars news agency reported.

Restrictions had been implemented to counter enemy plans, which had aimed to escalate violence after the onset of unrest and enable Israeli intelligence services and terrorist groups to carry out mass killings of civilians amid widespread instability in the country, the news agency reported.

It also stated that, thanks to the vigilance of the people, the enemy's plan had failed, but the organized terrorist core still needs to be eliminated by law enforcement forces.

The Fars agency reported that coordination between terrorist group leaders was severely hampered without access to the Internet. Therefore, the relevant authorities would decide on expanding internet access within one to two weeks, the agency concluded.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 following street protests triggered by the sharp decline in the Iranian rial's value, spreading across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of around 40 law enforcement officers.

On January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that armed terrorists had appeared among the protesters. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the unrest.

US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he is seriously considering the possibility of using force against the Islamic Republic.