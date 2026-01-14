Kingisepp Machine Building Plant withdraws from United Shipbuilding Corporation

ST. PETERSBURG, January 14. /TASS/. The Kingisepp Machine Building Plant (KMZ, St. Petersburg) military and industrial holding has withdrawn from the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). However, the company and the corporation continue to cooperate under a number of agreements, KMZ owner Mikhail Danilenko told TASS.

"The Kingisepp Machine Building Plant military and industrial holding has officially withdrawn from the United Shipbuilding Corporation and continues to independently develop its industrial activities. The KMZ and USC remain major and valuable partners for each other, having dozen active contracts, and continue active work on import substitution in large-scale shipbuilding," he said. At the same time, the current KMZ staff will be retained, "and in the future, new specialists will be brought in to implement major projects," Danilenko said.

"Implementing such projects within a state-owned company at the R&D and product development stage is a more complex and not always effective approach. Therefore, we decided to operate as independent enterprises in the customer-contractor relationship," he said.

In July 2025, the KMZ became part of the USC. The plant was intended to become the base for the production of import-substituting low-speed high-power engines.

About Holding

The Kinigsepp Machine Building Plant military and industrial holding produces a range of vessels, including boats, small ships, and various marine drones for military and law enforcement applications. The plant also produces diesel, heat-exchange, and deck equipment. The KMZ provides a range of services to ensure guaranteed and uninterrupted operation of diesel systems designed for civilian and military use. The enterprise is involved in repair and maintenance of diesel and gas turbine engines, generators, and gearboxes. It is the head executor of a number of state defense contracts on basic repair of diesel engines for engineering equipment.