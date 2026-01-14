NATO should lead process of Greenland joining US — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. NATO should head the process of Greenland joining the US, President Donald Trump said.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of national security. <…> NATO should be leading the way for us to get it," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

According to the US leader, if the US does not seize Greenland, then Russia and China will.

Trump added that NATO would become "far more formidable and effective" if Greenland were to join the US.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. In early 2026, Trump said that Greenland was not adequately protected and that Russia or China could allegedly "take" the island if the US did not act.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed a defense treaty in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island from potential aggression.