Hungary informed by Russia that all damage to Druzhba pipeline has been repaired

BRUSSELS, February 23. /TASS/. Hungary has received information from Russia that all damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline has been repaired and that it is fully ready for operation, Ukraine is not resuming oil transit solely for political reasons, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said while speaking to journalists ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"We have received reassuring information that the malfunctions in Tatarstan resulting from the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station have been eliminated. This means that all sections of the Druzhba oil pipeline are in working condition — both physically and technically. Technically, the entire Druzhba pipeline can function," the foreign minister said.

"Therefore, the resumption and timing of oil transportation through the Druzhba oil pipeline continue to depend exclusively on a decision by the Ukrainian state. The fact that the Ukrainians are not resuming transportation via the pipeline constitutes political blackmail against Hungary, as this is a political, not a technical or physical, decision," Szijjarto stressed.