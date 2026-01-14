Israel, Arab countries ask US not to strike Iran at this time — TV channel

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. Officials from Israel and several unnamed Arab countries have asked the US not to strike Iran at this time, NBC reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, these states believe that Iran is not currently weakened enough, so US strikes may not lead to a change of power in the country. They also suggested that the administration of US President Donald Trump wait to launch large-scale strikes until the situation in Iran becomes "even more strained."

On Tuesday, the White House held a National Security Council meeting, chaired by Vice President JD Vance, to prepare options for action on Iran for Trump.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.