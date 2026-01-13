Two tankers attacked by drones near CPC terminal — Kazakh Energy Ministry

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. Two tankers engaged in transportation of Kazakh oil were attacked by drones near the Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirms information about incidents occurred on January 13, 2026 in the Black Sea water area near the CPC Marine Terminal with two vessels engaged in transportation of Kazakh export oil," the press service informed.

The tankers were under the flags of Malta and Liberia, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"Matilda tanker flying the flag of Malta, chartered by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas national company, was attacked by a drone," the ministry said. "Delta Harmony tanker under the flag of Liberia was also attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle, while waiting for loading," the ministry noted.

"Nobody was injured among crewmembers. According to the operations center, oil loading on board of the vessel was not yet performed at the time of the incident; cargo tanks were empty and no damage was therefore inflicted to export resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry informed.