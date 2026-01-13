Over seven tons of drugs seized in Venezuela since New Year — interior minister

CARACAS, January 13. /TASS/. More than seven tons of drugs have been seized in Venezuela since the beginning of the year, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

According to the minister, 6,850 kilograms of marijuana and 91 kilograms of cocaine were seized in a special operation in the state of Zulia bordering Colombia on January 5.

"This refutes allegations that Venezuela in engaged in illegal drug trafficking. No cocaine, marijuana, or any other drugs that the state can seize will pass through here," he told a news conference aired by Venezolana de Television.

He recalled that in 2025 the country’s law enforcement structures took down numerous drug production operations and transit routes going through Venezuela from Colombia and Ecuador.

Washington groundlessly accuses Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Venezuela on January 3. A state of emergency was been imposed in Venezuela amid the US aggression. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.