Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike on energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive overnight strike by ground-based precision weapons, and also attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting energy infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,275 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 185 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 400 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 270 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops, a tank and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Staritsa and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, 17 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Grushevka, Petrovka, Blagodatovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yarovaya, Sosnovoye, Drobyshevo and Ilyichevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 13 pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zakotnoye, Reznikovka, Petrovskoye, Privolye, Minkovka, Konstantinovka and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Krivorozhye, Vodyanskoye, Toretskoye, Rusin Yar, Volnoye and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Barvinovka, Lyubitskoye, Rozovka, Novoukrainka, Zaliznichnoye, Zhovtnevoye, Ternovatoye and Priluki in the Zaporozhye Region and Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region, Orekhov and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, a tank, ten motor vehicles, two artillery guns, three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck storage sites of Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 150 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 207 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 207 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 11 smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 207 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,665 unmanned aerial vehicles, 645 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,085 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,640 multiple rocket launchers, 32,538 field artillery guns and mortars and 51,609 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.