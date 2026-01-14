Expert sees death sentence for ex-South Korean president as unlikely

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is unlikely to be sentenced to death, Alexander Vorontsov, head of the Korean and Mongolia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, told TASS.

According to him, prosecutors "usually demand the maximum sentence but it remains to be seen what the court decides." "A death sentence is not a very likely option," the expert noted, adding: "However, he is highly likely to be sentenced to life imprisonment."

Vorontsov also did not rule out that Yoon could be pardoned when a new president came to power.

Earlier, South Korean prosecutors demanded the death sentence for former president Yoon Suk-yeol in a sedition case related to his move to declare martial law in December 2024.