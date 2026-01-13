Top Turkish, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Iran — source

ISTANBUL, January 13. /TASS/. The situation in Iran was the focus of a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"The ministers discussed the recent developments in Iran," the source said, giving no further details.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran. Variants of reacting to the developments in Iran, including potential strikes, are expected to be presented to him soon.