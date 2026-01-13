{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Group of Ukrainian troops attempting to hoist flag destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk

The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops, Russia’s Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Krasnoarmeysk deployed for a PR action with a Ukrainian flag, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops," the ministry said. According to it, Andrey Ivanov, a prisoner of war, was among one of three groups instructed by Ukrainian commanders to film the hoisting of a Ukrainian flag on a Russian-controlled territory.

Russia’s top brass released footage showing killed Ukrainian soldiers from a group deployed to Krasnoarmeysk for such a PR action.

Greenland joining US would contradict NATO's articles 4 and 5 — expert
According to the Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov, the rhetoric from the new US administration underscores a tectonic shift in how Washington sees its role in the bloc
Serbia's Pancevo oil refinery to receive 85,000 tons of oil this week — Energy Minister
Djedovic-Handanovic added that the Serbian refinery will receive another 35,000-45,000 tons of crude next week
Venezuela’s authorized president makes her first cabinet changes
Delcy Rodriguez has appointed the new Minister of Popular Power and Minister of Ecosocialism
Patriarch Bartholomew intends to grant autocephaly to Montenegrin church — SVR
The aggressive appetite of the Patriarch of Constantinople "is not limited to Ukraine and the Baltics," the press bureau noted
US, Egyptian, Qatari, Turkish representatives discuss phase two of Gaza peace plan
According to earlier reports, Israel and Hamas are expected to announce the beginning of the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement in January
Unusually cold winter brings Western European countries to their knees — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister said that Hungary continues to operate normally
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
Trump admits that US is profiting from Ukrainian conflict
The US leader reiterated his claim that he is making efforts to resolve the crisis solely because he "wants to save lives"
Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries — news portal
Two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16
US expert doubts Trump will use force against Iran
US political commentator and co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show Eddie Gonzales opined that any military action against Iran carries a significant risk of escalation into a broader regional conflict
US ambition to claim Greenland driven by competition from Russia, China — White House
"Perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland to be part of the United States," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
IN BRIEF: Russian First Deputy PM speaks about armament, space sector
Denis Manturov said that Russia completed trials of more than a thousand of new materiel specimens on the battle line in 2025
Trump says Zelensky would be destitute without him
The US president said that Vladimir Zelensky hadn't had any cards since day one of the special military operation
US, Israel seek to exploit unrest in Iran — top Iranian diplomat
"The United States and Israel are using the unrest to achieve what they failed to through war," Abbas Araghchi said
NATO asks Turkey to send fighter jets for patrol mission in Baltic countries earlier
So far, Turkey has made no decision on NATO’s request
Arctic is becoming potential theater of war through NATO's fault — expert
Dmitry Suslov noted that the EU is "hypocritically exploiting" the alleged need to protect the Arctic from Russia and China in order to "divert" US President Donald Trump's talk of the need to take control of Greenland
If Trump listens to Europeans, he might think Russia will ‘take’ all of Europe — senator
Earlier, the US leader told reporters that China or Russia could "take" Greenland if the US did not do so
Russian forces exerting heavy pressure on enemy near Stepnogorsk — expert
Igor Kimakovsky added that counter-attacks are ongoing in the Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeysk directions in the DPR
Russia’s on final stage of testing new aircraft as part of their certification — minister
Anton Alikhanov also announced that work on adjusting the Comprehensive Program for the Development of the Russian Aviation Industry is continuing
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Russian troops repel Ukrainian counteroffensive near Konstantinovka
Igor Kimakovsky added that the Ukrainian military launched counterattacks in the Krasnoarmeysk direction
Preliminary 130 civilian deaths in Selidovo may rise — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that although the city was liberated by Russian armed forces over a year ago, it is still in the "red zone"
Iranian police general killed during riots
Protests erupted in Tehran following a sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
US wants to have Greenland, will get it anyway — Trump
The US President believes that if Washington does not own the island, Russia or China will take it over
Venezuela is ruled by own government, says interim president
On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by American forces
Brent price rises above $64 for first time since December 5 on London ICE
By 10:44 p.m. Moscow time, Brent was trading at $64.07 per barrel
Iran shuts down internet to foil foreign-orchestrated terrorist operations
NetBlocks, an international internet monitoring service, reported earlier on Monday that Iran had been without internet access for 96 hours
Air power, missiles seen central to potential US military action against Iran — TV
Pentagon officials are also considering scenarios in which "conflict could extend beyond battlefield strikes to include sustained" operations in the digital space and influence campaigns, the TV channel said
Russian forces crush two Ukrainian breakthrough attempts near Kupyansk - top brass
Roughly 10 militants and a US-made M113 APC were wiped out
US capture of Maduro proves old world order truly fading — NYT
The news outlet notes that the world is undergoing processes that could lead to "radical uncertainty"
US, Denmark on collision course over Greenland — Russian ambassador
Vladimir Barbin noted that the recently updated US National Security Strategy "essentially revives the Monroe Doctrine, which seemingly makes the US responsible for the Western Hemisphere"
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine signal for NATO to abandon support for Kiev — Rutte
NATO Secretary General added that the alliance would still provide assistance to Kiev
Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 12th
Greenland does not want to be part of Denmark or US — Russian envoy to Copenhagen
According to Vladimir Barbin, Greenland "is interested in closest possible relations with US, particularly in US investments needed to ensure sustainability of island’s economy"
Belarusian security chief says country cannot be upended a la Venezuela
The Belarusian people are incapable of betrayal, Alexander Volfovich said
Spanish police seize 10 tons of cocaine disguised as salt
Police detained 13 individuals and confiscated firearms
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Greenland to strengthen defense under NATO auspices
The United States has reaffirmed its desire to take Greenland under its control
White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff
According to the news agency, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously discussed the unrest in the Islamic republic and the possibility of a meeting over the weekend
Creators of Knyaz Vandal drone working on version similar to Lancet
The developer plans to produce a loitering munition with a range of over 50 kilometers and the ability to operate in tandem with the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 78.79 rubles for January 13
The official euro rate was lowered by 12.7 kopecks to 91.9668 rubles
Gazprom supplied more gas to China than to Europe in 2025
According to preliminary data, Gazprom supplied to China 38.8 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025
Agonizing Kiev regime vents its anger on Russian civilians — MFA
Maria Zakharova called on international organizations to provide an impartial assessment of the terrorist assault carried out by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia’s regions
Iranian foreign ministry demands four European countries stop supporting rioters
The Iranian foreign ministry expressed protest against "any form of political or information support for rioters" in Iran
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks
Russian stock indices decline as main trading session on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX Index fell 0.84% to 2,701.93 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.55% to 1,080.28 points
London supports Ecumenical Patriarch in driving out Russian orthodoxy — SVR
According to the report, Patriarch Bartholomew "has found common ground with the authorities of the Baltic states in an effort to sow discord in the Russian Orthodox world"
Iran has evidence of US, Israeli involvement in riots — top diplomat
As Abbas Araghchi said, ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that agents of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad were guiding the terrorist movement together with rioters
Russian budget provides $63.9 mln for Earth remote sensing — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov said that eleven customers are indicated in the budget
Trial for Russian sailor Motin begins in London
The hearing was devoted to organizational issues
Silver outpaced Nvidia by market capitalization
Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $32.103 trillion
Ukraine’s PM confirms Trump-linked investors win tender for lithium deposit
According to her, Ukrainian and foreign companies with financial resources, technical capabilities and experience in the field of subsoil use were invited to the competitive selection
Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy
"The authorities confidently control public order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
Russia’s UN envoy puts civilian death toll from Kiev’s attacks in December at 56
At least 367 civilians were injured, Vasily Nebenzya said
Loss of Belogorye to complicate Ukrainian defenses near Zaporozhye city — defense source
According to the report, Russian unmanned systems troops played an important role in liberating Belogorye
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
Hungary grants political asylum to several Polish citizens — Szijjarto
"Democracy and the rule of law in Poland are in crisis and under threat," the Hungarian foreign minister said
Tehran answers Trump's threats to attack Iran with stark warning of its own
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf invited the US president to come and see how all America’s resources in the region are being blasted
Major Russian banks reduce deposit rates — financial marketplace
The cuts were the largest for three-month and six-month deposits, by 0.37 pp
Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomat
The government has acknowledged the protests, Abbas Araghchi said
Russia or China may seize Greenland if US does not do so — Trump
US leader added that the option of concluding a deal to transfer control of the island to Washington would "be easier"
Putin discusses process industry, space developments with First Deputy PM
The Russian leader pointed to high results of the segment
Iran’s problems should be resolved without external interference — Erdogan’s party
Omer Celik criticized statements directed at Iran coming from Israel
Ukrainian army kills civilians indiscriminately in Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik earlier said that Ukrainian militants had killed at least 130 residents in Selidovo, with the overall death toll most likely being even higher
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Warsaw court extends arrest of Russian archaeologist Butyagin until March 4 — radio
Alexander Butyagin's lawyer Adam Domansky is going to apply for a change in the preventive measure
US can't do in Iran what it did in Venezuela, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that external military intervention in the current conditions would only strengthen the unity of the nation
Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White House
According to Leavitt, while the nuclear program was the main leverage of pressure on Iran several months ago, now, the situation has changed
Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests
According to the Tasnim news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country"
FSB thwarts Kiev-planned terrorist plot on railway bridge in Perm Region
The Russian citizen, born in 1972, was detained in the city of Chusovoy
Mexican president reports 'good conversation' with Trump on key issues
"Cooperation and interaction based on mutual respect always yield results," Claudia Sheinbaum said
Almost 1 million cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets over two days
Cleanup operations continue around the clock, as snowfall persists at a slightly reduced intensity
Rosatom creates first domestic modular inverter for solar batteries
The unique feature of the first Russian inverter is its modular structure, making it possible to replace the power module without dismantling the entire equipment
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran
The US leader stressed that it was a final and conclusive decision
French MEP dismisses idea of building a 100,000-strong European army as a folly
Thierry Mariani stressed that the authors of this initiative are ready for everything to drag EU into a war
Trump open to meeting with Iranians on nuclear program — White House press pool
The Reuters news agency also pointed out that the US leader noted that Washington is in contact with Iran’s opposition forces
Greenland joining US would contradict NATO's articles 4 and 5 — expert
According to the Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov, the rhetoric from the new US administration underscores a tectonic shift in how Washington sees its role in the bloc
NATO carries out over dozen recon flights over Belarus already this year — ministry
According to the ministry, over the past year, aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Belarus has reached a dozen flights on some days
Iranian protests lose momentum — authorities
Tehran Province Governor Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian said there is no more cause for concern
The consequences of January 9 strike with Oreshnik missile system on targets in Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
Russia not invited to this month's Davos Economic Forum, won't participate
The annual WEF meeting will take place in Davos from January 19 to 23 under the slogan 'A Spirit of Dialogu'
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Kalashnikov increases high-precision machine tool production by 10% in 2025
The arms manufacturer noted that last year, the concern's machine tool division also produced component kits for military products, specifically gunrests and the KUB guided munitions ground launch support system
Danish ambassador to US responds to Trump envoy's statement on Greenland occupation
Jesper Moller Sorensen stressed that only the people of Greenland have the right to determine their future
Air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period
21 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Hermitage to continue to help Butyagin through diplomatic channels - statement
Alexander Butyagin was detained by Polish special services on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans on December 4
Moscow’s January 9 snowfall inks 146-year record — meteorologists
"The snowfall closes the top five for the entire period of meteorological observations," a source in the country’s Hydrometeorological Center said
Ukrainian army attacks evacuating residents of Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine literally "squeezed out" the population of the agglomeration from their homes, forcing people to leave the territory
Defense to appeal Polish court's ruling to extend arrest of Russian archaeologist
The defense asked to change the measure of restraint so that Alexander Butyagin "could live in normal conditions and not stay in jail"
Iranian foreign minister reports armed terrorists among protesters
Abbas Araghchi said that rioters set fire to 53 mosques across the country and deliberately shot at law enforcement officers and civilians
Russian ambassador does not rule out that Maduro was betrayed by political elites
"As for betrayal, it was probably betrayal, it was probably indecisiveness, and, surely, sheer negligence of office duties," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
Russian troops liberate Novoboikovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours
West completely ignores Kiev’s atrocities — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia’s armed forces are not targeting civilians with their strikes
Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for any developments and hope that Washington will make a wise choice
Total trading volume on Moscow Exchange markets rises 30% in December
According to MOEX data, trading in equities, depositary receipts, and investment fund units totaled $35.75 bln in December 2025
Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives
A member of the U.S. House of Representatives Randy Fine called the bill a "landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic"
Defense chief points to unprecedented military activity along Belarusian border
Viktor Khrenin also pointed to violations of the country’s airspace
Medvedev considers use of Russian flag by Marinera inappropriate
He emphasized that the seizure of the tanker by the Americans was "a clear violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea"
