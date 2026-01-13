Group of Ukrainian troops attempting to hoist flag destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Krasnoarmeysk deployed for a PR action with a Ukrainian flag, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops," the ministry said. According to it, Andrey Ivanov, a prisoner of war, was among one of three groups instructed by Ukrainian commanders to film the hoisting of a Ukrainian flag on a Russian-controlled territory.

Russia’s top brass released footage showing killed Ukrainian soldiers from a group deployed to Krasnoarmeysk for such a PR action.