Russian forces repel air attack on ten cities, districts in southern Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled an air attack on ten cities and districts in the country’s southern region of Rostov, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"Last night, an enemy attack on ten cities and districts was repelled, which targeted the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Novocherkassk, and Volgodonsk, as well as the Bokovsky, Kasharsky, Millerovsky, Myasnikovsky, Milyutinsky, Kamensky, and Ust-Donetsky districts," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Slyusar said that airstrikes had damaged apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don. Four civilians, including a four-year-old child, suffered injuries.