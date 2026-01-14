Witkoff, Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, Bloomberg reports

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American leader, are reportedly planning a forthcoming visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

While the potential meeting is tentatively scheduled for January, officials emphasize that plans are still in the making and may be postponed due to ongoing developments in Iran.

According to the agency's sources, Witkoff and Kushner will present the latest drafts of plans for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, including security guarantees that the US and Europe intend to provide to Kiev.

On December 2, Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The meeting, devoted to the Ukrainian settlement, lasted approximately five hours.