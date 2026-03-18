Israeli Air Force delivers strike on major Iranian gas processing facility — TV

TEL AVIV, March 18. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force delivered a strike on the largest natural gas processing facility in Iran during its latest wave of attacks against the Islamic Republic, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the television broadcaster, this facility accounts for some 40% of Iran's overall gas production.

An Israeli official told the TV channel that the attack was carried out in coordination with the United States, which gave "its consent to deliver the strike."

According to the TV channel's source, the gas processing plant was hit only partially as it was done "as a signal" to Tehran, and in the future, he claims, such attacks may intensify.

Tasnim news agency reported earlier in the day that several oil and gas infrastructural facilities at the South Pars and Asaluyeh fields had been attacked by the United States and Israel. The agency did not provide any details regarding the scale of the inflicted damage or possible number of casualties.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.