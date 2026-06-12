MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 2,135 servicemen and three tanks in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 2,135 servicemen, three tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 59 vehicles, and eight field artillery pieces," the statement read.

The ministry noted that troops of the Battlegroup Center defeated formations of four mechanized, a jaeger, an assault, an airmobile, and an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces, three marine brigades, five National Guard brigades, and the Azov Special Forces Brigade (designated a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).