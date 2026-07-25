Roscosmos plans to continue cooperation on Baikonur — head

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos has no plans of ending its cooperation with Kazakhstan regarding the Baikonur space launch facility, the corporation’s Director General Dmitry Bakanov told Vesti in an interview.

"We have three launch centers - the national launch facility of Vostochny, the military launch facility of Plesetsk, and Baikonur. We are working with all the three, and have no plans of closing any of them," he said.

Bakanov added that Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to launch nine Proton-M rockets. Besides, the two countries are working on a joint project to launch Soyuz-5-Sunkar rocket from the Baiterek launch pad at Baikonur.

Bakanov estimates Russia’s prospects of developing space cooperation with Kazakhstan as good.