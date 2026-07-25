Three people, including 85-year-old woman, wounded in Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. Three people - two men and a 85-year-old woman - were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Max messenger.

"The day before, three people were wounded during a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol. Two men aged 38 and 42 received fragmentation wounds to the legs. Later, an 85-year-old woman presented to an emergency room with a hand injury," the governor said.

"Doctors provided all the required assistance. One man has already been discharged and is feeling well. The woman and the other man remain under medical supervision," he added.

In his words, all the three victims were outside at the time of the attack. In this regard, the governor once again reminded all residents that ignoring safety warnings may be dangerous.