MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), recalled that reports about US biological laboratories had long been dismissed despite later acknowledgments from US officials.

"Russia has been telling the truth about biolabs while the deep state and legacy media denied it. One of many examples how Russia’s truth is obfuscated by the powerful and well-funded false narrative machine," Dmitriev wrote on X. He also called on Wikipedia to revise its article on biological laboratories in Ukraine, which describes the issue as a conspiracy theory.

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that research involving "dangerous pathogens" at US-run biological laboratories abroad could potentially lead to a global catastrophe. According to declassified materials, the United States helped establish more than 40 biological laboratories in Ukraine linked to the US defense industry.

The Pentagon said in June 2022 that the United States had supported 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine, maintaining that the cooperation was conducted for peaceful purposes. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of US-funded laboratories in Ukraine. Dmitriev argued that Gabbard's remarks effectively confirmed the validity of those concerns, noting that she had acknowledged the research conducted at such facilities carried an obvious potential for catastrophic global impact.