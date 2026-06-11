Armenia applied to Eurasian Economic Commission due to export restrictions

YEREVAN, June 11. /TASS/. Armenia applied to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) because of the restrictions and barriers established for the exports of a number of Armenian goods to Russia, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

"We have already contacted the EEC regarding the prohibitions, barriers and restrictions applied to us. There are procedures there, and we are moving forward with them," he said during parliamentary hearings.

Earlier, the Russian side restricted the imports of a whole range of Armenian products, from mineral water and alcoholic beverages to vegetables and fruits.