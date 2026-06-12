MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian military personnel liberated and established control over five settlements, including Priyut in the DPR, in the special military operation zone over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past week, as a result of active offensive actions by units of the Battlegroup North, control was established over the settlements of Shevchenko and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region. <...> Last week, units of the Battlegroup South advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the settlements of Khimik and Roskoshnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. <...> Over the past 24 hours, as a result of decisive actions by units of the Battlegroup Center, the settlement of Priyut in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said.