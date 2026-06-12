Israel seeks to derail signing of agreement between Iran, US — top Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, June 12. /TASS/. Israel is doing everything possible to derail the signing of an agreement between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"There are enemies to this agreement, led by the Zionist regime. I will provide details on the Zionist regime’s attempts to derail the agreement later. If we go into detail now, it will only create tensions, endangering the signing of the agreement," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington were closer than ever to signing a memorandum to end the conflict.