Taylor Swift tops UK chart for seventh time

LONDON, June 13. /TASS/. A song by US star Taylor Swift has topped the UK singles chart for the seventh time, The Official Charts Company, which compiles and publishes music rankings in the United Kingdom, said.

The song in question is "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the soundtrack of the animated film "Toy Story 5," which is set to hit cinemas on June 19. This achievement places the 36-year-old US artist among an elite group of musicians who have reached number one in the UK charts seven times. The group also includes Michael Jackson, George Michael, U2, Robbie Williams and David Guetta.

The absolute record belongs to Elvis Presley (1935-1977), with his 21 songs reaching the top of the UK chart, followed by The Beatles with 18.

Meanwhile, two Michael Jackson tracks have entered the top 10. "Billie Jean" from the 1982 album "Thriller" is now in fifth place, while "Beat It," the same album, has climbed to eighth position. Neither song has reached such a high ranking in the past 17 years. Their renewed success follows the musical biographical drama "Michael," released in cinemas in April. The lead role is played by the singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson.