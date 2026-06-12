One civilian injured in DPR over past 24 hours — authorities

DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. One civilian was injured in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations, the DPR administration’s department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes said.

"We recorded seven attacks by Ukrainian armed formations. Information on the injury of one civilian has been received. A total of seven munitions were fired," the statement said.

The department also reported damage to two residential buildings and one civilian infrastructure facility.