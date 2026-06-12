Iran, US may sign memorandum in coming days — top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 12. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington may sign a memorandum on ending the conflict in the coming days in digital form, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"As soon as the final stages of talks are completed, an agreement will be signed, and an announcement will be made. At the initial stage, the signing will take place remotely, in digital form. It may happen in the coming days," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington were closer than ever to signing a memorandum to end the conflict.