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British PM says has no plans to step down following Defense Ministry resignations

I want to complete the work I was elected into government to do, Keir Starmer said

LONDON, June 12. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he has no plans to step down following the resignation of Defense Secretary John Healey and several other defense officials. 

"I want to complete the work I was elected into government to do," Starmer told the BBC. "That's why I've always said I'm not going to walk away from the commitment that I made in 2024 to serve my country and the mandate that I won from the British public in order to do so," he added.

Analysts say that Defense Ministry resignations have dealt a serious blow to Starmer's authority. The resignations are linked to the Defense Investment Plan, which was prepared back in January but has not yet been published. According to British media outlets, the government decided to raise defense spending by 13.5 billion pounds ($18 billion) over the next three years. However, earlier reports suggested spending levels of 18 billion points, with journalists noting that even that among was not sufficient.

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