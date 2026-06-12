Iran will not get funds ‘for simply signing a deal’ — US vice president

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Tehran will not receive any funds merely for signing a deal with Washington, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies’ concerns are prioritized," he wrote on X.

According to JD Vance, "if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region."