Global political 'tectonic shifts' serve Russia's interests, says ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Global politics is currently characterized by "tectonic shifts," and these changes are in Russia's interests, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

"We are witnessing and participating in truly tectonic shifts in global politics. Before our eyes, a more complex, diverse and, one would like to believe, more just international order is taking shape. A growing number of countries are eager to determine their own destiny, define their own future and choose their own path of development, guided by national interests, historical experience and culture," the diplomat said speaking at a reception at the embassy on the occasion of Russia Day.

"These changes correspond to Russia’s interests. Our country addresses them with confidence. As a distinctive civilization-state, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and one of the pillars of a polycentric world. We consistently stand for stability and predictability in international relations. We proceed from the principles of the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter," Stepanov stressed. He confirmed that Moscow stands for "equal dialogue among actors in international life, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs."

"Russia has been and remains a bearer and defender of traditional spiritual and moral values. For centuries, through our own example, we have demonstrated the possibility of harmonious coexistence among peoples, religions and cultures. Our land unites four world religions -- Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and Judaism. Orthodox Christianity is the historical and spiritual foundation of our statehood. At the same time, it is precisely openness and respect for diversity that have made it possible to create an atmosphere of peace and harmony across our vast Eurasian space," the ambassador added.

The reception in honor of Russia Day was attended by over 150 guests from 45 countries, including ambassadors and diplomats from more than 40 states. Among those present were rectors of parishes of the Russian Orthodox Church Abroad, as well as representatives of business and academic circles.