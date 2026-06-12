Russia-US relations hit bottom but were restored later — Ambassador Darchiev

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Russia-US interstate relations that recently hit a bottom-level have been restored, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that American President Donald Trump has the potential to make a breakthrough decision in the development of Russian-US relations.

"The question is once again about numerous political circumstances coming from the outside as well as the US domestic developments, but the good thing is that interstate relations, which were at zero level, have been restored," Darchiev said during a reception at the Russian Embassy dedicated to Russia Day, which is observed on June 12.

The reception was attended by the staff of the White House and the US Department of State. In addition, numerous representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Washington and the expert community of the United States, US public figures and compatriots were also present at the solemn event at the Russian Embassy.