Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Roskoshnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 205 troops, a tank and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and 10 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 120 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 310 troops, three tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 315 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 50 troops and seven jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made armored vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye, Basovo, Varvarovka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivolzhanskoye, Khoten, Mogritsa, Ryasnoye and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Cherneshchina, Druzhelyubovka and Shiykovka in the Kharkov Region, Lozovoye, Rubtsy, Shchurovo, Svyatogorsk and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier and a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Piskunovka, Konstantinovka and Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, eight motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 310 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Zavido-Kudashevo, Novoaleksandrovka, Kucherov Yar, Vasilevka, Dobropolye, Annovka and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 310 personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Malomikhailovka, Aleksandrovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Sorochino, Novosyolovka, Barvinovka and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, a Stryker armored personnel carrier, a HMMWV armored vehicle and an Oshkosh M-ATV armored vehicle of US manufacture, a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 15 motor vehicles and seven electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites in past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage, preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept nearly 800 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed nearly 800 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 10 smart bombs and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Neptune long-range missiles and 798 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian army in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 160,562 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,718 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,733 multiple rocket launchers, 35,306 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,832 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.