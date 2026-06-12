Work underway on satellite consternation for operating heavy drones — Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Work is underway in Russia on a satellite consternation for operating heavy drones, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Such work is underway. <...> In 2023, the first satellites capable of performing this mission were launched into space. In 2024-2025, the work continued. We have a private enterprise," he specified.

Putin added that Russia was also actively working to develop FPV drones and AI-powered drones.

According to the president, the Russian Defense Ministry is turning into a high-tech agency.

Russia’s low-orbit satellite constellation will match Starlink and could even surpass it, Putin went on to say. In his view, the goal is to expand the satellite constellation. "We are working on that," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who was also present at the meeting, pointed out that about 20,000 unmanned aerial vehicles with a payload capacity of up to 40 kilograms would be delivered to the special military operation zone before the end of the year.