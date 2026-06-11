Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic ten times over past day

DONETSK, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) ten times over the past 24 hours, two civilians were wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, ten shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered, two civilians reported to sustain wounds," the statement said.

"Several trucks and cars, three residential buildings, and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement added.