Trump capable of breakthrough decisions in Russia-US relations — Ambassador Darchiev

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is capable of coming up with a breakthrough solution in relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said.

"A [presidential] term of two and a half years is a significant one. It is impossible to predict at the moment which course the US domestic developments and its foreign affairs policy would head to. I believe that it is an ample term to do something grand," Darchiev said during a reception at the Russian Embassy dedicated to Russia Day, which is observed on June 12.

"This requires political will. I believe that President Trump is a man and a politician who knows how to surprise and is capable of making breakthrough decisions," the Russian ambassador added.