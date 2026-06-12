MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced an expansion of foreign mercenary recruitment options for the Ukrainian armed forces in an address posted on his Telegram channel.

"I have issued orders that more options be created to recruit foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian army, so more recruitment mechanisms will be established for that purpose," he said.

In February 2022, Ukraine started general mobilization, which has been renewed multiple times since. Initially, men between the ages of 27 and 60 were subject to conscription, but in April 2024, the minimum age for mobilization was lowered to 25. On May 18, 2024, the law on toughening mobilization came into force in Ukraine. However, even such measures have been ineffective in addressing troop shortages. The Ukrainian armed forces are facing a rise in desertion and AWOL cases. Meanwhile, Western partners are pressuring Kiev to address army manning levels.