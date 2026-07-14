UN warns of serious consequences from closure of Strait of Hormuz

GENEVA, July 14. /TASS/. Disruptions to supplies of food, medicines and other goods caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz may have serious humanitarian consequences far beyond the Middle East, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned.

"Reports on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are very alarming for their impact on human rights far beyond the region. It is a vital lifeline on which millions are reliant. Disruptions to the flow of food, medicines, and other necessary commodities have severe socio-economic and humanitarian consequences, both regionally and globally," the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights quoted Turk as saying.

He also called on all parties to "respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law - including by taking all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian objects - and [to] respect their obligations under international human rights law." He also urged them to "independently and promptly investigate all alleged violations."

"Diplomacy, restraint, and de-escalation must be prioritized. I urge an immediate return to the ceasefire between Iran and the US, and its implementation consistent with international law," Turk concluded.