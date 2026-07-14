Russian forces deliver overnight precision strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered overnight strikes by precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Kiev-based military-industrial enterprises and port infrastructure at the Yuzhny port in the Odessa Region used by the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together key facts about the strikes.

Defense Ministry’s statement

Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes:

- by ground-based long-range precision weapons on enterprises of the Ukrainian military industry in Kiev engaged in the production of cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles;

- by air-launched long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa Region used for unloading and storing fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian army.

Targets hit in Kiev

- Russian forces hit the Radioizmeritel radio-electronic state enterprise - a key supplier of equipment, assemblies and electronic components for the production of Neptune-MD missiles, FP-7, FP-9 and Grom-2 tactical missiles. The enterprise also produces navigation and landing equipment and microwave components for the aircraft industry.

- Russian forces hit the Kiev-79 industrial enterprise (Ukr Armo Tech LLC) - a key enterprise in Ukraine for the assembly of combat payloads for unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles of various types. The enterprise also processes and stores explosives used in the production of ammunition, performs the functions of a logistics center for storing and supplying military products, including armored vehicles and UAVs.

Strikes on Yuzhny port in Odessa Region

- Russian forces hit the Yuzhny port (the Yuzhny Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise) - port infrastructure facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants and seven fuel and lubricants storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, a dry cargo ship carrying military cargo was hit on the premises of a container terminal at the Yuzhny port at the time of its unloading.

- Also, a tanker en route from the Chernomorsk port to the Odessa port was hit.