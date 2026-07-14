Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates 107 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters over past day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West has destroyed 107 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters, 118 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 47 enemy drone control centers over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"The air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 188 fixed-wing UAVs, 107 heavy quadcopters and five loitering munitions of the enemy," Bigma said.

In addition, he noted, Russian troops located and destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots and 47 drone control centers.