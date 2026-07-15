Trump points to ‘greater alternatives’ to Strait of Hormuz for oil deliveries

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. There are "greater alternatives" to the Strait of Hormuz for delivering oil to global markets, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Commenting on shipping data showing a decline in the number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, he said the waterway is "open if people want to go through it."

"We’re not opening it for Iran; that's the only one it's closed for. It's closed for Iran, both in and out," Trump pointed out. "A lot of things have happened in the last few months. Pipelines are being built. We're coming up with greater alternatives, including Texas, including Alaska," Trump added.