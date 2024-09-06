Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A domestic lithography machine to produce 130 nanometer (nm) chips will be created in 2026 and the 90-65 nm topology is planned to be achieved over time, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Russia is among several countries capable of creating its own lithography machines, the minister said. The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year.

"The lithography machine to operate on the 130 nm topologies will be created in 2026. Lasers for these devices are also being developed in the country. Plans are to announce the next work to achieve the 90-65 nm topology," Alikhanov added.

