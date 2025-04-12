Cosmonauts aboard ISS congratulate Russians on Cosmonautics Day

ISS, April 12. /TASS/. Crewmembers on board the International Space Station (ISS), Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov, have wished a happy Cosmonautics Day to Russian citizens in a video address.

"Dear fellow citizens! <…> We congratulate you on Cosmonautics Day! In our country space has always been more than just a profession," Ovchinin said.

Millions of boys and girls dreamed of becoming cosmonauts after Yury Gagarin’s flight, according to Ivan Vagner who is also TASS Special Correspondent. "Today we are glad to see an increasing number of children interested in cosmonautics. Russia has always been famous for its talents, and thanks to the feat of heroism of tens of thousands of men and women we were the first in space. Today we follow in the footsteps of our predecessors, and we pay thanks to all those employed in the rocket and space industry," he said.