Number of dollar millionaires living in Moscow decreases by 25% over past decade

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. The number of Moscow residents with a net worth of more than $1 million decreased by 25% from 2014 to 2024, with the total standing at 30,000 people as of 2025, according to the ranking of the richest cities in the world by the consulting company Henley & Partners.

Over the past year alone, the number of millionaires has decreased by 300. The number of dollar billionaires in Moscow has remained unchanged - 23 people. Today, there are 178 Muscovites with a net worth of over $100 million. In 2024, there were 207 of them.

In 2025, Moscow ranked 40th on the list of the world’s richest cities according to Henley & Partners, down two spots from last year.

New York ranks first on the list with 384,500 millionaires, while the agglomeration around San Francisco Bay is second, including the city of San Francisco and Silicon Valley (342,400). Tokyo ranks third with 292,300 millionaires, followed by Singapore (242,400) and Los Angeles (220,600). According to Henley & Partners, the largest number of dollar billionaires live in the San Francisco area (82), in New York (66) and Los Angeles (45).

Shenzhen and Hangzhou in China, as well as Dubai in the UAE showed the largest increase in the number of millionaires from 2014 to 2024.