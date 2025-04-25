MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Several French members of the European Parliament want to travel to Moscow to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"A good number of French lawmakers in the European Parliament have expressed their interest in attending the festivities on the 80th anniversary of victory. This mere fact demonstrates that there are principally different views on our common history, on our present and, I am sure, on our shared future," the Russian foreign ministry quoted him as saying while awarding Russia’s Order of Friendship to President of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Emmanuel Quidet.

Russia, in his words, is convinced that "millions of people in France understand what is going on [in Ukraine] and don’t want to sacrifice allied ties with Russia for dubious advantages from supporting the Nazi regime" in Kiev.