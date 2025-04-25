Friday’s blast outside Moscow once again shows Kiev’s true colors — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Friday’s blast in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow, which killed a Russian general, once again showed the Kiev regime’s true colors, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Kiev regime has simply shown its true colors once again," he pointed out. "The Kiev regime remains involved in terrorist activities in our country. This once makes it clear that regardless of peace talks, we need to remain vigilant and be aware of the nature of this regime," Peskov added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that there were reasons to believe that Ukrainian intelligence agencies were involved in the killing of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. According to her, if the Ukrainian trace is confirmed by evidence, it will once again expose the barbaric nature of the Kiev regime, which seeks to bet on an escalation of military confrontation with Russia.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow on Friday morning.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device containing over 300 grams of TNT equivalent. The Russian Investigative Committee classified the incident as a murder and launched a criminal investigation.