Funeral ceremony begins in St. Peter’s Square to pay last respects to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, April 26. /TASS/. A funeral Mass has begun in St. Peter’s Square in the presence of dozens of world leaders, reigning monarchs and religious figures to pay last respects to late Pope Francis.

The funeral of the first Latin American pope is being attended by over 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and governments and also leaders of the European Union, according to the data of the Holy See’s press office.

Aside from the European leaders, the funeral ceremony is being attended by US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Argentina Javier Milei and India’s President Droupadi Murmu. Russia is represented by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke. He took the helm of the Catholic Church as the 266th pope in 2013, following the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI (1927-2022).

Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.